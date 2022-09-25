 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals WR A.J. Green out for rest of Week 3 vs. Rams with knee injury

Green suffered a knee injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals looks on after his team’s overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will be without A.J. Green for the remainder of their Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams as the receiver is dealing with a knee injury. Green has not been able to recapture the magic of his Bengals days in Arizona, despite having an increased role with both DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore out to begin this season.

With Green out, look for Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch to take on bigger roles in the offense. Tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner will also be involved in the receiving game more with Green out. Eventually, the Cardinals will get Moore back so they’ll have some more firepower.

Green did have a key catch in Week 2 to help the Cardinals go to overtime with the Raiders in a comeback win but he also had several bad drops. We’ll see how severe this injury is going forward.

More From DraftKings Nation