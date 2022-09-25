Cardinals WR A.J. Green out for rest of Week 3 vs. Rams with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without A.J. Green for the remainder of their Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams as the receiver is dealing with a knee injury. Green has not been able to recapture the magic of his Bengals days in Arizona, despite having an increased role with both DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore out to begin this season.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green is out with a knee injury. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 25, 2022

With Green out, look for Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch to take on bigger roles in the offense. Tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner will also be involved in the receiving game more with Green out. Eventually, the Cardinals will get Moore back so they’ll have some more firepower.

Green did have a key catch in Week 2 to help the Cardinals go to overtime with the Raiders in a comeback win but he also had several bad drops. We’ll see how severe this injury is going forward.