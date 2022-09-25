 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Mixon dealt with sore ankle in Week 3 vs. Jets

Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against Michael Carter II #30 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a poor game on Sunday, rushing 12 times for 24 yards, adding 17 yards on 3 receptions. His backup, Samaje Perine was much better, as he rushed 9 times for 47 yards and caught 2 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. Perine was in the game late due to an ankle injury for Mixon.

Of course, Perine playing so well in comparison likely made the decision pretty easy. It doesn’t sound like Mixon has a significant injury, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on and maybe grabbing Perine off the waiver wire this week. Especially when you consider the Bengals play on Thursday night against the Dolphins.

