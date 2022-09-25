Joe Mixon dealt with sore ankle in Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a poor game on Sunday, rushing 12 times for 24 yards, adding 17 yards on 3 receptions. His backup, Samaje Perine was much better, as he rushed 9 times for 47 yards and caught 2 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. Perine was in the game late due to an ankle injury for Mixon.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said RB Joe Mixon's ankle was a little sore, hence the Samaje Perine insertion late in the game. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 25, 2022

Of course, Perine playing so well in comparison likely made the decision pretty easy. It doesn’t sound like Mixon has a significant injury, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on and maybe grabbing Perine off the waiver wire this week. Especially when you consider the Bengals play on Thursday night against the Dolphins.