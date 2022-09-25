Josh Jacobs is active for Week 3 vs. Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 3 inactives and Josh Jacobs is officially active for their matchup against the Titans. Jacobs’ playing status was up in the air as he dealt with an illness throughout the week, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jacobs will be active against Tennesee on Sunday.

As Jacobs plays through an illness against the Titans the Raiders could opt to split carries among the backfield as an added precaution. Brandon Bolden should be in line to handle carries as he returns from his absence in Week 2. Ameer Abdullah would also stand to get opportunities in the backfield, and rookie Zamir White could get extra carries after making his debut last week.

Jacobs active status is a nice boost to a Raiders run game that has been lacking through the first two weeks. Las Vegas ranks in the bottom three in the NFL in both rushing attempts per game and rushing yards per game. Jacobs has the clear upside in the backfield and should get ample carries against the Titans, but his health status also opens the door for the other halfbacks on the roster. Bolden and Abdullah are the veterans in the backfield and could get more opportunities their way to support Jacobs’ workload.