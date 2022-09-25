Justin Herbert to be active for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 3 inactives and Justin Herbert is officially active for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert injured his ribs last week on Thursday Night Football against the Chiefs. He suffered a fractured rib cartilage injury and had a decision to make as to whether he’d try and play through it with a pain-killer injection.

It would appear Herbert elected to take the shot and will give it a go. It’s still possible Chase Daniel gets the start, but we know Herbert will at the very least be available for the game. Notably, backup Chase Daniel was announced as the starter during pre-game dress rehearsals. That might have just been to keep the Jaguars guessing, or Daniel will start and Herbert will be the backup in case LA can win this without him.

Herbert got in limited work Wednesday and Thursday, but had a setback and sat out Friday’s practice. Chris Mortensen reported that Herbert received a pain-killer injection during the week and had mixed results.

Given the injury, it’s probably wise to downgrade Chargers skill position players. Herbert has considerable upside, but we still don’t know just how long he’ll last after the pain-killer. You’ll still start Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen in most leagues, but their value takes a hit with a banged-up Herbert.