Keenan Allen is inactive for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 3 inactives and Keenan Allen is officially inactive for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen was a limited participant in practice this week due to a hamstring injury, but did not take part in practice Friday and entered Sunday officially questionable.

Allen is going to miss his second game with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1. Even with the extra time to recover, the injury did not heal well enough for the Chargers top receiver to return. There may have been a setback later in the week, as Allen started the week with limited practices and looked solid. With Allen out, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will see more targets and could be viable fantasy football plays. Mike Williams becomes LA’s top receiver again and should see significant targets. Justin Herbert is listed as active for the game, so LA’s offense should still be able to put up points if he does play. Allen will hope to return to the field in Week 4 when the Chargers face the Houston Texans.