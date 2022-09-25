Best Week 4 waiver wire adds, pickups when considering the NFL injury report

The NFL is working through the Week 3 slate with the 1 p.m. ET games a wrap, the afternoon games underway, and the final two primetime games still to come. While the rest of the schedule finishes up, it’s time to start working through our fantasy football waiver wire options.

Waivers does not run until early Wednesday morning in most leagues, but it’s never too early to start thinking through your options. It’s better to get waiver claims added sooner than later just in case you forget on Tuesday — something I do frequently!

The further we move into the season, the more injuries we see developing. In Week 3, we’ve seen a couple big ones. Most notable is Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. He left Sunday’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury and was ruled out the rest of the day. Mac Jones left his game with a leg injury and didn’t look to be in good shape. Michael Thomas hurt his foot and did not return. And finally, Josh Allen was seen leaving the x-ray room with a trainer after the game, per Alaina Getzenberg.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll update as more players get added to the injury report. And be sure to check back as we provide updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Post-game update: Dalvin Cook is expected to wear a brace on his shoulder and play next Sunday against the Saints in London, per Pro Football Talk.

Cook injured his shoulder in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game soon after. It’s not the first time Cook has injured his shoulder, so this will be something to watch in Week 4. Alexander Mattison replaced Cook and is the clear starter if Cook can’t go in Week 4.

Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

The Patriots QB was dragged down in the fourth quarter and struggled getting off the field. He was seen getting help into the locker room after the game and we’ll likely hear more about the leg injury on Monday. If Jones can’t go in Week 4, Brian Hoyer would start in his place and hold little fantasy value outside of two-QB leagues.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

The Bears RB had his ankle rolled up and left the game after three carries. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game. Khalil Herbert impressed in place of Montgomery, rushing 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert is the clear starter if Montgomery misses Week 4.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

The Saints WR injured his foot and after getting a questionable to return designation, he was downgraded to doubtful and did not return. He finished the game with five receptions for 49 yards. Chris Olave has emerged as Jameis Winston’s favorite weapon, with 13 targets in this game. He’s rostered in 75% of ESPN leagues however, so you’re unlikely to land him. Tre’Quan Smith and Jarvis Landry would see more work if Thomas can’t go in Week 4.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

The Bills QB was spotted getting his hand x-rayed after Sunday’s game, but it does not sound serious. He took either a helmet or face mask to the hand late in the game and played through it before getting it checked out, per Matthew Bové. We should expect Allen to be fine for Week 4.