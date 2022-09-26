Sterling Shepard suffers non-contact knee injury on MNF Week 3

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard went down with a non-contact injury late in the Monday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys. The cart came out for him and he was taken back to the locker room and looked to be in relatively good spirits, but the injury very well could be significant.

That looks bad for Sterling Shepard pic.twitter.com/GYXjvttmNq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 27, 2022

Shepard just recently returned from an Achilles tear and was playing well. His injury history has allowed him to only play two full seasons out of his six previous seasons in the league and now it looks like he’ll face another lost season unless the appearance doesn’t fit the reality here. Hopefully it doesn’t.