Dalton Schultz is inactive for Week 3 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 3 inactives and Dalton Schultz is officially inactive for their matchup against the New York Giants tonight.

Schultz sustained a right knee injury in last week’s victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and an MRI on Monday later revealed it to be a PCL issue. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday before being a limited participant on Saturday. He did travel with the team to MetLife Stadium for the contest but head coach Mike McCarthy and company have elected to sit him for the NFC East showdown.

This news means the Cowboys will be without another key contributor on offense as the team is already down starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Through two games, Schultz had caught nine targets for 80 yards. With him on the bench this evening, rookie tight end Jake Ferguson will most likely slide in and get the start for the Cowboys tonight.