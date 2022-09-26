Cowboys vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, September 26. The Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants in this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams are banged up. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys have already ruled out S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle) and QB Dak Prescott (right thumb). Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck), WR Michael Gallup (knee), LB Micah Parsons (illness) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Giants will be without CB Justin Layne (concussion), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and DT Leonard Williams (knee) are both doubtful. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) are both listed as questionable.