Michael Gallup is inactive for Week 3 vs. Giants on MNF

The Cowboys published their Week 3 inactives report and Gallup is inactive for their matchup against the Giants. We break down what it means.

By grace.mcdermott
DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys gets set against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 3 inactives and wide receiver Michael Gallup is still inactive for their Monday night matchup against the New York Giants.

Gallup has been finishing rehab on a torn ACL from last season and missed the Cowboys’ first two games of the season. He was initially listed as questionable for this week’s game.

Through nine games played in 2021, Gallup recorded 35 receptions for 445 yards. In 2020, he added up 59 receptions for 843 yards. He’s expected to make an immediate impact for the Cowboys offense once he’s healthy enough to return to play.

During his 2022 absence, WRs Noah Brown and CeeDee Lamb have taken on the majority of receiving duties for Dallas. Tony Pollard has also seen some action on the field. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is still out tonight as he recovers from surgery following a hand injury sustained in Week 1.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. The Cowboys are 1-1 and coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

