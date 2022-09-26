Mac Jones has a ‘pretty severe’ high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 4 vs. Packers

The New England Patriots will be without their starting quarterback Mac Jones this week when they head to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain on Sunday in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There is no timetable for a return and head coach Bill Belichick will be his usual tight-lipped self, but if it is truly severe, Jones would likely miss at least four games, pushing the team to put him on I.R. at some point.

Fantasy football implications

Jones has been a capable quarterback so far in his short career, and his absence will be a detriment to the offense with journeyman Brian Hoyer as his direct backup. Belichick will most-likely try to slow the game down as much as possible to keep the score low and hope for turnovers and a decent run game to squeeze out wins.