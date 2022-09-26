Dak Prescott not ruling out a Week 4 return against the Commanders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his thumb after a Week 1 injury. Initial reports had Prescott out around 8 weeks, but post surgery, expectations got better. The team ended up not placing him on I.R., which would have kept him out at least four weeks. Prescott is throwing with a splint on at the moment, and on Monday Night Football he told Lisa Salters that he’s not ruling out a return as early as Week 4 when they face the Commanders.

Dak Prescott told @saltersl he is not ruling out a return next week pic.twitter.com/466Rz4kYkP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 27, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Prescott is of course an upgrade over Cooper Rush, so as soon as he returns, the whole offense gets a boost. The chances of him returning in Week 4 are likely slim, but a return in Week 5 against the Rams is starting to look like a real possibility. We’ll likely start hearing more chatter about what he’s doing on the practice field this week and see where things go from there.