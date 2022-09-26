 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dak Prescott not ruling out a Week 4 return against the Commanders

We break down the news that Dak Prescott has a thumb injury. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By Chet Gresham
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his thumb after a Week 1 injury. Initial reports had Prescott out around 8 weeks, but post surgery, expectations got better. The team ended up not placing him on I.R., which would have kept him out at least four weeks. Prescott is throwing with a splint on at the moment, and on Monday Night Football he told Lisa Salters that he’s not ruling out a return as early as Week 4 when they face the Commanders.

Fantasy football implications

Prescott is of course an upgrade over Cooper Rush, so as soon as he returns, the whole offense gets a boost. The chances of him returning in Week 4 are likely slim, but a return in Week 5 against the Rams is starting to look like a real possibility. We’ll likely start hearing more chatter about what he’s doing on the practice field this week and see where things go from there.

