Joe Mixon good to go ahead of Week 4 vs. Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon sustained an ankle injury on Sunday during the team’s 27-12 victory over the New York Jets. Questions surrounded the Pro Bowler’s ability to play in the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins this week, but head coach Zac Taylor indicated on Monday that Mixon should be good to go for the Week 4 showdown. He somewhat downplayed the injury by saying that he just got nicked up in the win at MetLife Stadium.

Mixon had a decent amount of touches before exiting Sunday’s contest, taking 12 carries for 24 yards in the win. Backup Samaje Perine got plenty of run in his absence.

Fantasy football implications

This is good news for fantasy managers who have Mixon as a starter but he has yet to have a true breakout performance this season. He has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry so through three games and some of his struggles have paralleled the sleepy start for the Cincinnati offense. Nevertheless, he’ll still be worth the start as long he gets a heavy dose of touches.