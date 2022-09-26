D’Andre Swift will miss ‘some time’ with shoulder sprain ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions could be without star running back D’Andre Swift for “some time,” as he has reportedly suffered a shoulder sprain, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The injury will not require surgery and there has been no time table set for his return as of yet. Swift also re-injured his ankle, per Kyle Meinke.

Fantasy football implications

Swift’s backup, Jamaal Williams, has been playing well this season. With Swift hurting in Week 3, he ran the ball 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while catching both his passes for 20 more yards. On the season he has four rushing touchdowns. He will likely be backed up by Justin Jackson, who could have some value in deeper fantasy football leagues if head coach Dan Campbell wants to keep splitting time between his backs with Swift out.

Williams will be a good start in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing 5.12 yards per carry to running backs this season.