Julio Jones likely to return to face the Chiefs on SNF in Week 4

Tampa Bay wide receiver Julio Jones is likely to be back in Week 4 for the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after sitting out for two weeks with a knee injury. Jones added three receptions for 69 yards in the Bucs’ opener, and head coach Todd Bowles expects him to be able to play on Sunday.

The Bucs will have Mike Evans back from suspension this week. Todd Bowles said he expects Julio Jones to return too. He said it’s still too early to tell on Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Tom Brady has struggled to generate offensive production with several of his wide receivers either injured or suspended, but with Jones and Mike Evans back, the Bucs have a good shot at a close competition with the Chiefs. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman both put up good numbers this week, but Brady will likely go back to leaning on Jones and Evans for his targets.

Chris Godwin’s return is still up in the air.