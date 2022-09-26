 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julio Jones likely to return to face the Chiefs on SNF in Week 4

We break down the news that Julio Jones has a knee injury What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks down the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay wide receiver Julio Jones is likely to be back in Week 4 for the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after sitting out for two weeks with a knee injury. Jones added three receptions for 69 yards in the Bucs’ opener, and head coach Todd Bowles expects him to be able to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Tom Brady has struggled to generate offensive production with several of his wide receivers either injured or suspended, but with Jones and Mike Evans back, the Bucs have a good shot at a close competition with the Chiefs. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman both put up good numbers this week, but Brady will likely go back to leaning on Jones and Evans for his targets.

Chris Godwin’s return is still up in the air.

