Tua Tagovailoa injury update ahead of TNF Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins looked like they would surely lose their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3’s game when his head bounced off the ground and he looked woozy and stumbled after being helped back up. But, miraculously he was cleared of a concussion and returned to the game, where the Dolphins beat the Bills to go 3-0.

The official reason given for Tagovailoa stumbling after the hit is that his back seized up for a second. If his head hadn’t bounced off the ground, that explanation would seem a bit more plausible, but it is what it is at this point.

On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about how his QB was feeling, noticeably not mentioning this mysterious back ailment:

Mike McDaniel said Tua is sore right now, which they expected. Added that he's nursing some ankle soreness as well but too early to make a statement one way or the other if Tua will play Thursday:



"I don't assume anything." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Unless Tagovailoa shows noticeable concussion symptoms or his back goes all wonky again, he should be available to the Thursday night game against the Bengals. On paper this looks like an interesting matchup that could produce good fantasy points.