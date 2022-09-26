 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tua Tagovailoa injury update ahead of TNF Week 4 vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with soreness. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins looked like they would surely lose their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3’s game when his head bounced off the ground and he looked woozy and stumbled after being helped back up. But, miraculously he was cleared of a concussion and returned to the game, where the Dolphins beat the Bills to go 3-0.

The official reason given for Tagovailoa stumbling after the hit is that his back seized up for a second. If his head hadn’t bounced off the ground, that explanation would seem a bit more plausible, but it is what it is at this point.

On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about how his QB was feeling, noticeably not mentioning this mysterious back ailment:

Fantasy football implications

Unless Tagovailoa shows noticeable concussion symptoms or his back goes all wonky again, he should be available to the Thursday night game against the Bengals. On paper this looks like an interesting matchup that could produce good fantasy points.

More From DraftKings Nation