Chargers LT Rashawn Slater out for 2022 season with ruptured left biceps tendon

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 NFL season with a ruptured left biceps tendon. Slater has been one of the top tackles in the league and is the anchor on LA’s offensive line. He’s also Justin Herbert’s blind side protector, so this is a massive loss.

Fantasy football implications

The Chargers are dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment offensively. Slater’s backup Andrew Trainer is on injured reserve, so it’s likely either Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton will have to move over from right tackle to left tackle. Herbert is dealing with a rib issue himself and might now have less stellar protection on the blind side. Keenan Allen’s hamstring is healing but he’s not 100% yet. And LA’s run game will also suffer with Slater going down. The Chargers are likely to be less efficient offensively, at least until Herbert and Allen get back on the field at 100%.