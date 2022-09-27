Minkah Fitzpatrick in concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be without one of their top defensive playmakers for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets as head coach Mike Tomlin said during his press conference this afternoon that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. Tomlin didn’t rule out the possibility of Fitzpatrick suiting up for the home matchup but he of course would have to clear protocol prior to Sunday’s showdown.

The two-time All-Pro has already made a huge impact for the Steelers defense this season. Through three games, he has 24 tackles and two interceptions, one of them being a pick-six. He also blocked a field goal against the Bengals in Week 1, sending the game into overtime where the Steelers eventually won.

Fantasy football implications

With T.J. Watt already missing time, losing Fitzpatrick would be a huge blow to the Steelers D/ST and fantasy managers who have the unit. The stable of young skill position players on the Jets would have a much easier time without Fitz on the field.