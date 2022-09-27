Jaylen Wadde injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins returned to work on Monday as they begin the short week preparations for Week 4 Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are unbeaten and rolling on offense, but they have some questions coming out of their Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most notable injury on the first injury report of the week, but Monday’s report brought a surprise as well. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was listed as a DNP with a groin injury. It’s worth noting the Dolphins did not actually practice, but instead Monday’s report was an estimation of what would have happened had they practiced.

Fantasy football implications

Waddle did not appear to leave the game on Sunday with an injury, so this could be as much a maintenance day as anything. But a new injury addition is always worth noting. If Waddle gets in a practice Wednesday or Thursday, there will be little reason to be concerned about his status for Thursday. River Cracraft would likely be the biggest beneficiary of playing time if Waddle did actually have to sit for Week 4.