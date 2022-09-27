Keenan Allen expected to return to practice in Week 4 for Texans matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers could be getting a critical weapon back for their offense in Week 4. Head coach Brandon Staley told the media on Monday that wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to return to practice this week, according to Jeff Miller of the LA Times.

Allen has missed two straight games due to a hamstring injury. He got in limited work last Wednesday and Thursday, but was a DNP and Friday and was inactive on Sunday against the Jaguars. The Chargers will return to practice on Wednesday for their Sunday matchup against the Houston Texans. They’ll submit their first formal injury report that afternoon.

Fantasy football implications

The passing game has been fairly solid in Allen’s absence, but he represents a sizable upgrade to the group. The biggest impact would be on the likes of Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter. They’ve had solid performances the past two weeks, as has tight end Gerald Everett, and all three would likely take a hit in targets with Allen returning.