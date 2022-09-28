 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rondale Moore appears to be without limitations ahead of Week 4 vs. Panthers

We break down the news that Moore has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
Wide receiver Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals participants in a team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals could be getting back a key weapon in their offense as wide receiver Rondale Moore appears to be back on the practice field with no issues. Moore would come in as a slot receiver and has the ability to stretch defenses. With him and Marquise Brown on the field together, the Cardinals could have a lot of speed to trouble opposing units.

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals didn’t place Moore on IR with his hamstring injury, so it seems like the Cardinals receiver will make his 2022 season debut in Week 4. This will take away some targets from Brown, but the real fantasy losers will be Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella. Dortch has been solid in relief of Moore, but look for the Cardinals to get their speedster going once he’s cleared to play. Isabella has struggled in limited action, so Moore’s return has no real impact on his low fantasy value.

