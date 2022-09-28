Rondale Moore appears to be without limitations ahead of Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals could be getting back a key weapon in their offense as wide receiver Rondale Moore appears to be back on the practice field with no issues. Moore would come in as a slot receiver and has the ability to stretch defenses. With him and Marquise Brown on the field together, the Cardinals could have a lot of speed to trouble opposing units.

Through all the people and equipment is Rondale Moore, who looked to be running fast without issue on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HlEQx7BMaZ — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 28, 2022

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals didn’t place Moore on IR with his hamstring injury, so it seems like the Cardinals receiver will make his 2022 season debut in Week 4. This will take away some targets from Brown, but the real fantasy losers will be Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella. Dortch has been solid in relief of Moore, but look for the Cardinals to get their speedster going once he’s cleared to play. Isabella has struggled in limited action, so Moore’s return has no real impact on his low fantasy value.