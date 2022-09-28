 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jameis Winston injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings in London

We break down the news that Jameis Winston has multiple injuries. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints rolls out under pressure from Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Wednesday later update: Head coach Dennis Allen says that Jameis Winston will practice on Thursday.

Wednesday update:

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings play in London early Sunday here in the states. We’ll want to keep a close eye on their injury situation so we hopefully can sleep in instead of worrying about our lineups. One player to keep an eye on this week is quarterback Jameis Winston, who wasn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Winston didn’t practice last Wednesday either, as he is dealing with back and ankle injuries and needs some extra rest. But, he also is likely worse for wear after last week’s game and could have more trouble getting ready for this week’s game in London.

Fantasy football implications

If Winston can’t go, the team would move over to Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill at the position. Hill missed last week, but was practicing on Wednesday with the quarterbacks. Hill could have some value if you can put him in the tight end spot, as he’d likely be guaranteed a few more plays behind center.

