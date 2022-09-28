Chris Godwin injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. This week has a lot to look forward to in the primetime games. Weather permitting, this week’s Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs caught a glimpse of what their offense would look like down star wideouts, and it wasn’t pretty as they took the 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Chris Godwin will probably practice this week.

Fantasy football implications

If Godwin can play, he should be started in fantasy football lineups. The Chiefs' defense is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The return of Mike Evans from his one-game suspension should also help to give upside to Godwin in a plus matchup.

If Godwin is unable to play, Evans should have no trouble in leading the team in targets. Julio Jones is also expected to be back at practice this week and could be a fill-in if Godwin sits. Russell Gage would also see added upside if you need a deeper flex play.