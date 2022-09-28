Jarvis Landry doesn’t practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings in London

Wednesday update: Landry was officially a DNP on Wednesday despite a report earlier that he was limited. He should be able to go on Sunday still, but we would like to see a full practice on Friday.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry missed the end of last week’s game due to an ankle injury. This week, he’s started practice on the side, which means he likely will be listed as not practicing. Reports have been positive so far about his likliehood of playing, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

Landry started the season strong with seven receptions for 114 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, but has fallen off the last two weeks with a total of six receptions for 47 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown and his quarterback Jameis Winston is banged up. He’s worth a roster spot for sure, but the situation doesn’t look great so far for this week.

Fantasy football implications

If Landry were to miss, we’d likely see more Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith. Smith had a strong game with Landry and Michael Thomas missing time, but would likely need Thomas to miss to have that kind of upside again. Chris Olave would remain a good play no matter the situation, but could see an uptick in work if injuries keep any receivers out.