Michael Thomas injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was absent from the early portion of practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London this week. Thomas sustained a toe injury in Week 3 vs. the Carolina Panthers but the team says he avoided anything major.

Fantasy football implications

We’ll see how much MT practices this week. It could be a case where Thomas doesn’t do much but gets a limited practice in Friday before the weekend. Chances are he’ll carry a questionable tag, which doesn’t bode well for fantasy considering the early start in London. This also could be a spot to fade given his injury history and what we know about teams performing across the pond. Sometimes the travel and routine throws players off. Jameis Winston is also banged up and worth monitoring.

Rookie WR Chris Olave is already leading the Saints receiving core with 17 receptions on 29 targets for 268 yards. Thomas is the one with all the TDs (3) so far this season. If Thomas is sidelined, Olave becomes an elite play with WR1 upside. He’s better suited as a WR2 or FLEX play right now. WR Jarvis Landry wouldn’t be a bad PPR play as a FLEX if Thomas misses this week.