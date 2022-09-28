Zach Wilson should return to start Week 4 vs. Steelers

The New York Jets will get their starting quarterback back this Sunday barring any setbacks, per Ian Rapoport. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Wilson had been medically cleared. Backup Joe Flacco wasn’t very good in his place, but they did manage to beat the Browns in a crazy comeback in Week 2.

This week they face a Steelers defense that is missing some key players, but the Jets are also missing key pieces on the offensive line.

Fantasy football implications

Wilson is an upgrade over Flacco, but how much of one is up for debate. His presence does make me feel better about playing Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson this week though. I’d expect a few es check downs to running backs, but they were seeing so much work with Flacco that even fewer targets would still be a good workload for Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who are splitting work fairly evenly.