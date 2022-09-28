Travis Homer placed on I.R. ahead of Week 4 vs. Lions

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve as we move into Week 4 of the season. Homer suffered a ribs injury in Week 3 against the Falcons and will now need to miss at least four games.

Homer has been the Seahawks third-down back all season. In the two games he played, he didn’t put up fantasy numbers, but he was on the field around 40% of the time.

Fantasy football implications

With Homer out, the tragedy for fantasy footballers is that the third-down role could be DeeJay Dallas’ going forward, which would keep the running back usage split between Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker and Dallas like it was on Sunday. With the offense not blowing the doors off teams, we likely need one back to really take over the everydown job to have good fantasy upside. Penny remains a worthwhile fantasy play, but his upside will be cut off by the other two.