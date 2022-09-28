Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions suffered a tough loss in Week 3 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings and things got a lot worse over the course of the contest on the injury front. It’s a long list of key contributors who are banged up for the Lions, including wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Dan Campbell said no Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, TJ Hockenson, D'ANdre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Josh Reynolds at pratice today. DJ CHark questionable — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 28, 2022

Fantasy football implications

It’s only Wednesday, so Reynolds could turn in a full practice by the end of the week and be cleared. DJ Chark and Amon-ra St. Brown are both dealing with injuries, as are T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift. That’s basically the entire passing offense for the Lions in terms of skill players. It’s hard to tell who will see any work but you have to anticipate some of these guys being able to suit up. Reynolds could be an underrated fantasy and DFS play if he does get cleared, especially if either Chark or St. Brown gets ruled out for Week 4.