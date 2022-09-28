Christian McCaffrey doesn’t practice Wednesday with quad injury ahead of Week 4

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury, per Joe Person. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he didn’t know about the injury until after their Week 3 matchup with the Saints and he wouldn’t speculate on his status for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCaffrey has had every little nick reported on the injury report and usually already has Wednesday’s off for rest. At this point, we probably don’t need to worry too much about his status unless he were to miss practice on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

McCaffrey hasn’t put up big numbers this year, as the Panthers offense has been mostly bad all around. But, he has shown that he has his ability intact and it’s just a matter of time before he has a breakout game. If he were to miss this week, D’Onte Foreman would be next in line and have some fantasy appeal as a fill-in.