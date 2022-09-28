Jakobi Meyers OUT for Week 4 vs. Packers

Saturday update: Meyers has been downgraded to OUT against the Packers for Week 4.

Patriots downgraded WR Jakobi Meyers to out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

Friday update: Meyers got in a third consecutive limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 4.

Thursday update: Meyers got in a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday. We’d like to see a full practice before the end of the week, but limited remains a positive step for his Week 4 availability.

Wednesday update: Meyers finished with a limited practice, which is a good sign for the receiver’s status in Week 4. The Patriots might have to lean on Brian Hoyer if Mac Jones cannot play, so Meyers might not be worth fantasy consideration even if he does get cleared to play.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was practicing on Wednesday, per Khari Thompson. Meyers is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s matchup. Meyers was able to get a limited practice in last Friday and there reportedly was no significant damage to his knee, so the odds of him facing the Packers seem pretty good for Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has played pretty well in the first two weeks, catching 13 of 19 targets for 150 total yards. But as usual, he’s had trouble finding the end zone with no touchdowns to date. Now he’ll have the extra burden of getting his passes from journeyman Brian Hoyer, as Mac Jones looks very unlikely to play due to a high-ankle sprain.

If he can’t go once again, Lil’Jordan Humphrey would get the bulk of his snaps, as he did in Week 3.