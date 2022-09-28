Jakobi Meyers practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Packers

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was practicing on Wednesday, per Khari Thompson. Meyers is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s matchup. Meyers was able to get a limited practice in last Friday and there reportedly was no significant damage to his knee, so the odds of him facing the Packers seem pretty good for Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has played pretty well in the first two weeks, catching 13 of 19 targets for 150 total yards. But as usual, he’s had trouble finding the end zone with no touchdowns to date. Now he’ll have the extra burden of getting his passes from journeyman Brian Hoyer, as Mac Jones looks very unlikely to play due to a high-ankle sprain.

If he can’t go once again, Lil’Jordan Humphrey would get the bulk of his snaps, as he did in Week 3.