T.J. Hockenson injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson won’t practice on Wednesday, per Dave Birkett. Hockenson was limited in practice all last week with a hip injury, but was able to play on Sunday. He only saw four targets, but he did catch his first touchdown of the season.

Many players weren’t practicing on Wednesday, so the team could be giving injured guys a little extra rest going into this week after a Week 3 matchup that saw multiple players injured.

Fantasy football implications

Hockenson should end up playing unless he had a setback, but if not, Brock Wright is next in line. But, in the end, wee’d likely see more work for the wide receivers and running backs who can get healthy enough to play against Seattle this weekend. D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds and Jamaal Williams would be the most obvious to see some extra work.