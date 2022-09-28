Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was absent from practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Reports say that this isn’t anything that is concerning long-term. Still, St. Brown won’t practice to start the week and we’ll see if that impacts his status for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

If St. Brown is ruled out, then the Lions may have some issues on offense. RB D’Andre Swift is also banged up and isn’t practicing on Wednesday. Same goes for TE T.J. Hockenson. So really most of the core offense is dealing with something. St. Brown played through the injury in Week 3 and posted six catches for 73 yards on nine targets. He’s been one of the top wideouts for fantasy football through the early season.

If St. Brown is ruled out, WRs Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark stand to benefit the most. Reynolds is No. 2 in receiving for Detroit with 10 catches on 16 targets for 162 yards and a TD. Chark has seven catches on 18 targets for 98 yards and a TD. So even with St. Brown, both have been seeing consistent looks. It’s really more of a testament to the type of games the Lions are playing — fast-paced, a lot of scoring, not a lot of defense.

If St. Brown is questionable but active, roll him out in all your lineups. If he’s healthy, he’s going to see a usual work load. The Seahawks present a less-than-ideal game script but that shouldn’t deter you from playing St. Brown. Play your studs. Those are the rules.