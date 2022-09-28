DJ Chark will potentially miss first practice of Week 4

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a host of injuries to their wide receiver corps and will open Week 4 practices without Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and potentially DJ Chark, per Dannie Rogers. St. Brown and Reynolds definitely won’t practice, but Chark is a question mark for practice. It’s unclear what his injury is, but the team is waiting to see if he can go on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

St. Brown, Reynolds, and Chark are Jared Goff’s top three receivers, so this is a pretty significant hit right out of the gate in Week 4. In terms of health, Chark seems to be the healthiest, followed by Reynolds, and then St. Brown.

Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus are the other two healthy receivers on the roster, both of whom are a sizable step down from the starting three. The Lions play the Seahawks in Week 4, and while that is on the easier side of the schedule for them, losing two or three of their top pass catchers would be problematic.