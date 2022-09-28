Harrison Butker injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker will return to practice on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher. Teicher has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out the last two weeks. Matt Amendola played well in his place in Week 2, but missed two critical kicks in a Week 3 loss and was released. The Chiefs picked up Matthew Wright, but with Butker returning to practice Wednesday, they might not need Wright.

Fantasy football implications

Butker plays for a strong offense that can get leads, giving him plenty of chances to put up fantasy points. Butker hit a 54 yarder in Week 1 and has hit over 90% of his field goals and 20-of-29 from 50 or further throughout his career. As long as he is good to go, he’ll make for a good fantasy football start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.