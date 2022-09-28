Harrison Butker OUT for Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

Saturday Update: Butker has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Bucs. Matthew Wright will be the kicker.

The #Chiefs have ruled K Harrison Butker (ankle) out for Sunday's game. K Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

Friday PM update: Butker was listed as questionable after missing Thursday and Friday practices due to his ankle injury.

Friday update: Butker wasn't at practice on Friday and is not expected to play this Sunday against the Bucs.

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (abdomen) was back to practice today — video in the next tweet. RB Ronald Jones, who had missed two days due to being sick, was also around. No Harrison Butker, which leads me to believe it will likely be Matthew Wright on Sunday night. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 30, 2022

Thursday update: Butker won’t practice on Thursday, but the special teams coach did have this to say:

“He had a real good day yesterday…It’s going to come right down to the end on if he’s up or down.”



- Coach Toub on Harrison Butker — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 29, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker will return to practice on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher. Teicher has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out the last two weeks. Matt Amendola played well in his place in Week 2, but missed two critical kicks in a Week 3 loss and was released. The Chiefs picked up Matthew Wright, but with Butker returning to practice Wednesday, they might not need Wright.

Fantasy football implications

Butker plays for a strong offense that can get leads, giving him plenty of chances to put up fantasy points. Butker hit a 54 yarder in Week 1 and has hit over 90% of his field goals and 20-of-29 from 50 or further throughout his career. As long as he is good to go, he’ll make for a good fantasy football start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.