 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harrison Butker OUT for Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

We break down the news that Harrison Butker has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday Update: Butker has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Bucs. Matthew Wright will be the kicker.

Friday PM update: Butker was listed as questionable after missing Thursday and Friday practices due to his ankle injury.

Friday update: Butker wasn't at practice on Friday and is not expected to play this Sunday against the Bucs.

Thursday update: Butker won’t practice on Thursday, but the special teams coach did have this to say:

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker will return to practice on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher. Teicher has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out the last two weeks. Matt Amendola played well in his place in Week 2, but missed two critical kicks in a Week 3 loss and was released. The Chiefs picked up Matthew Wright, but with Butker returning to practice Wednesday, they might not need Wright.

Fantasy football implications

Butker plays for a strong offense that can get leads, giving him plenty of chances to put up fantasy points. Butker hit a 54 yarder in Week 1 and has hit over 90% of his field goals and 20-of-29 from 50 or further throughout his career. As long as he is good to go, he’ll make for a good fantasy football start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

More From DraftKings Nation