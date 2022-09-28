Dalvin Cook injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Saints

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. This week will feature the first international game of the year. The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET in London, England on Sunday, October 3. The Vikings may be without star running back Dalvin Cook.

Fantasy football implications

Cook is not practicing on Wednesday, per head coach Kevin Seifert. This means it could be backup running back Alexander Mattison at the helm. The Saints are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. If Cook plays, he will be dealing with a sore shoulder and should be lowered in your rankings. It is an injury that sidelined him in the past.

Mattison has filled in great for Cook when called upon. I think he is the Vikings running back that you want to play this week and has flex appeal. Even with Cook active, if he doesn't log a full practice session, then I’d be wary.