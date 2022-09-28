DeVonta Smith injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Commanders

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. The Eagles have been one of the NFL’s most impressive teams and are one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league. A large part of this has been due to quarterback Jalen Hurts taking a step forward alongside wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The wideout popped up on the team’s injury report and is dealing with a back issue. He was a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Through three games, Smith has caught 15 of his 23 targets for 249 yards and a touchdown. His back issue surprised reporters, but he did have a highlight reel catch that saw him land hard in the win last Sunday. Smith should be good to go, and his Wednesday status is likely precautionary. If he is active, trust that he is good to go and throw him in your lineup.

If Smith misses the game, this would likely result in more upside for Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert. Quez Watkins would likely be the receiver that gets the uptick in usage, but I don't think that automatically vaults him into fantasy relevancy. If Smith misses the game, no need to throw him in there.