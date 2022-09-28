Gabe Davis injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Davis has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2, when he was ruled out for the Bills’ blowout win over the Tennessee Titans. Davis was held in check for the most part in Week 3 vs. the Miami Dolphins. Let’s break down his injury and what it means for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy football implications

Davis’ injury is a bit concerning through the first three weeks of the season. He was drafted as a potential breakout candidate at WR in fantasy football and that hasn’t been the case since Week 1. That performance is why many will still have faith in Davis this season. He had four catches for 88 yards and a TD in Week 1. Last week, it was all targets being funneled to the RBs and Davis finished with three catches for 37 yards.

This week could be a solid one for Davis if he’s able to play. The Ravens have a lot of holes in the secondary and got by last week vs. the Patriots mostly because of their lack of personnel. Buffalo has a much deeper offense and could exploit those injuries in Week 4. If Davis is ruled out, it opens up more opportunities for Isaiah McKenzie, who has been solid through three games with 11 catches, 132 yards and a pair of TDs. Stefon Diggs would continue to eat if Davis is out again as well.