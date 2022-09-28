 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hunter Renfrow injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Titans

We break down the news that Hunter Renfrow is still suffering from a concussion. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in overtime of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Raiders could be without backup wide receiver Hunter Renfrow yet again this week. He suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and didn't play last week. Renfrow was sidelined last week when the Raiders took on the Denver Broncos last week. He isn’t practicing on Wednesday and is questionable for this week.

Fantasy football implications

Renfrow was a star in fantasy football last year. After he was undrafted, he exploded and paid huge dividends to whoever picked him up off the waiver wire. In two games this season, he hasn't lived up to the hype. He has 10 receptions on 16 targets for 80 yards and no touchdowns. Even more concerning is that Renfrow has three fumbles so far.

If you are looking for a teammate that will get elevated with Renfrow missing in action, look no further than Mack Hollins. He currently leads Las Vegas with 240 receiving yards on 14 receptions and has a touchdown. Davante Adams will always be the guy to have in this offense, but Hollins is presenting as a good flex play this week.

