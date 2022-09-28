Jonathan Taylor injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are back at practice to open Week 4, and they face a potentially significant situation with their injury report. Running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice due to a toe injury. Tom Pelissero is reporting Taylor had some soreness and this is primarily precautionary. Pelissero’s source hold him Taylor would “be ready to roll” on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

Pelissero’s report is not surprising, but it is still something to keep an eye on the remaining two days of practice. Nyheim Hines will get more work in practice, but if Taylor plays on Sunday, one shouldn’t expect a big increase in Hines’ game-day workload. Hines is a solid PPR option, but has limited standard league value.

Taylor won’t be 100% for Sunday’s divisional showdown, but if he is active, he is a must-start in all fantasy football formats.