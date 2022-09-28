 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Taylor injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Titans

We break down the news that Jonathan Taylor has a toe injury. What it means for Week 4 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are back at practice to open Week 4, and they face a potentially significant situation with their injury report. Running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice due to a toe injury. Tom Pelissero is reporting Taylor had some soreness and this is primarily precautionary. Pelissero’s source hold him Taylor would “be ready to roll” on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

Pelissero’s report is not surprising, but it is still something to keep an eye on the remaining two days of practice. Nyheim Hines will get more work in practice, but if Taylor plays on Sunday, one shouldn’t expect a big increase in Hines’ game-day workload. Hines is a solid PPR option, but has limited standard league value.

Taylor won’t be 100% for Sunday’s divisional showdown, but if he is active, he is a must-start in all fantasy football formats.

