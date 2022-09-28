A.J. Dillon injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots in Week 4 and will be heavy favorites. If they can take a sizable lead on the likely Mac Jones-less Patriots, Green Bay could lean heavily on their running backs to control the clock. They head into Week 4 with a question for that backfield. Running back A.J. Dillon was limited in the team’s first practice of the week, showing up with a knee injury on Wednesday’s practice participation report. This is a new injury for the Packers No. 2 back.

Fantasy football implications

Aaron Jones is the No. 1 back in this backfield, but Dillon is a strong No. 2. He’s the rare backup who is regularly worth starting in fantasy football even when the back in front of him is healthy. In PPR leagues, Jones is averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game while Dillon is averaging 11.2.

A limited tag on Wednesday is usually not cause for concern. If he was a DNP then we might need to worry, but for now we can just keep an eye on his status this week assuming he will probably be active and good to go on Sunday.