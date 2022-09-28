David Montgomery not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Giants

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is dealing with ankle and knee issues and was unable to practice on Wednesday, per Adam Jahns. Earlier, head coach Matt Eberflus labeled Montgomery as “day-to-day,” which doesn’t tell us much, but should mean he at least has a chance to play this week against the Giants.

The Bears likely won’t rush him back though, as his backup, Khalil Herbert, has played extremely will this season and went for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in his place last week against the Texans.

Fantasy football implications

The Bears offense has been mostly ground based, as QB Justin Fields is on pace to throw the fewest passes since the invention of the forward pass. Fields ability to run also helps the running backs find a little extra room, so don’t expect the Bears to turn into a pass first team anytime soon.

Trestan Ebner is the backup to the backup and would see a few carries if Montgomery can’t go, but it would be the Herbert show for the most part.