Alvin Kamara injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. The practice sessions are held earlier than normal due to the time difference, but the schedule is still the same. Alvin Kamara was limited in practice and is dealing with a rib injury. He was banged up before last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers and kept getting ice on his ribs during the game.

Fantasy football implications

Kamara played most of the game last week but was sidelined when he was getting more treatment for his injury. He carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and then brought in two of his seven targets for 12 more yards. Quarterback Jameis Winston is also dealing with injuries, so the quality of Kamara’s targets also took a hit. If Kamara can get a full practice in this week, he should be trusted against the Vikings.

If Kamara remains limited or is declared out, the primary beneficiary would be Mark Ingram. The veteran running back had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game. If Kamara can’t go, Ingram would be the primary back and would be an interesting flex play given the opportunity and expected usage.