Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Bears

The New York Giants took a close loss on Monday to move to 2-1 on the season. They have been impressive with the injuries that they are dealing with, and the news has gotten worse for them. Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in the game and is done for the year. He joins a battered wide receiving corps that is still missing Kadarius Toney, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

Toney has yet to play meaningful snaps this year. He played in the first two games but has no receiving stats and only shows up on the stat sheet with two rushes for 23 yards. Toney didn’t play last week due to a hamstring injury, and head coach Brian Daboll is doubtful that Toney suits up this week. The lack of practice on Wednesday doesn't help his outlook. Even if Toney plays, he is not worth a spot in your fantasy football lineup.

If you are looking for a Giants wide receiver to replace Toney with, good luck. Kenny Golladay has been a disappointment and is being floated as a potential trade piece if he doesn't improve. Shephard is done for the year, which leaves Richie James as the best option. Wan’Dale Robinson could also be a good play whenever he heals up, but not this week. If you are desperate, James is really your only option for the deepest of dart throws.