Miles Sanders injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their practice report for Wednesday ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miles Sanders was officially limited with a hip issue. Sanders has 45 carries through three games this season, so we’ll see if this was a routine limitation or if he’s actually dealing with something more serious.

Fantasy football implications

If Sanders does miss time, the Eagles will likely turn to Kenneth Gainwell as the lead back with Boston Scott serving as the backup. Philadelphia is already using all three running backs, as well as quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the run game. Sanders is not getting the volume most top running backs see but his efficiency has been awesome over the first three games. If he can get more touches in the red zone, that would further boost his fantasy stock. Philadelphia’s Thursday and Friday practices will clear up his status for Week 4.