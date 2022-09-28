James Conner injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Panthers

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature the Arizona Cardinals hitting the road to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals practiced on Wednesday to kick off the week. Running back James Conner popped up on the injury report and was limited due to a knee injury. He was questionable last week against the Los Angeles Rams but still suited up. His practice presence will be something to monitor this week.

Fantasy football implications

Conner had 13 carries for 39 yards in this team’s loss last week. He added 18 yards receiving, bringing in three of his six targets. If he is active and can practice all week, Conner has upside and should see the bulk of the carries against the Panthers. Carolina does have a tough defense, so it won't be an easy task, but he still would garner a start in your flex spot.

If Conner misses the game, his backup is Eno Benjamin. The latter had five carries for 16 yards last week and caught two of four targets for seven additional yards. If Benjamin is the starting back, he hasn't done much to inspire confidence in a tough matchup. He wouldn't deserve a flex spot in your fantasy football lineup and could be safely left on the bench.