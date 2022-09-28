Chris Godwin injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news at their first practice of Week 4. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was back at practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 1. Godwin was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice, which is an upgrade from his DNPs over the past two weeks. He was ruled out for last week, but appears to have a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this week.

Fantasy football implications

Russell Gage has emerged as a playmaker in Godwin’s absence, and even more so in Week 3 when the Bucs were without Godwin and Mike Evans. Tom Brady could have both of his top receivers back, which would be a boon in a tough matchup against the Chiefs. If one or both are back, Gage and Breshad Perriman take a hit in fantasy value. Both will still see looks, and Gage could have earned some more consistent work, but Godwin and Evans are the go-to guys in this offense.