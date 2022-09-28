JK Dobbins injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Bills

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature a blockbuster AFC matchup as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens have several injuries in the secondary but also have a banged-up running back. JK Dobbins made his season debut last weekend but has a new injury on the report this week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, dealing with a chest injury.

Fantasy football implications

Dobbins carried the ball seven times for 23 yards in his debut last week. He caught both targets for an additional 17 yards. He was heavily outgained by quarterback Lamar Jackson who continues to be the most dominant runner on this roster. Dobbins will have a tough test against the Bills' defense if he plays this week. If he is active, treat him as a flex play from his lack of consistent work in the offense and the tough matchup.

If Dobbins doesn't play, the Ravens will likely go back to a running back committee, effectively eliminating the fantasy value of any one player. Kenyan Drake seemed like he was going to be the backup to Dobbins, but he was a surprise inactive last week. In his absence, Justice Hill had a solid game last week and carried the ball six rushes for 60 yards, including a 34-yard run. You would have to be in an extremely deep league to get to this point, but if you have to play a Baltimore back and Dobbins is out, Hill seems to have upside.