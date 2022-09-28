Justin Herbert injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers saw what a banged-up Justin Herbert looks and it wasn't pretty. The franchise QB is dealing with fractures to his rib cartilage, and it was evident it affected him against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert finished the game 25 for 45 passing for 297 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He is set to take on the Houston Texans this week and logged a limited practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

If Herbert is active, you are playing him. There is no need to overthink that decision even when he is hurting. He was sacked only once last week and still threw for nearly 300 yards with a touchdown. Herbert’s matchup with the Texans is more favorable this week so if he is active, keep him in your lineup.

If he is inactive, then Chase Daniel will get the start. Daniel has been a perennial back quarterback and doesn't carry any fantasy football relevance. Even with a solid supporting cast of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, that doesn't automatically vault Daniel into starting consideration for your fantasy football lineup.